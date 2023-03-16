DTE empowers Michigan with partnerships, investments

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - DTE Energy announced it invested $2.5 billion with Michigan businesses in 2022, creating and sustaining more than 11,000 jobs across the state.

DTE has invested nearly $18 billion with Michigan-based suppliers since 2010, creating and sustaining 65,000 Michigan jobs.

The company has invested five times more with local businesses than it did a decade ago and continues to be a leader in driving Michigan’s economy.

The company’s local spending in 2022 increased 13.5 percent over 2021. DTE also spent more than $894 million with diverse suppliers and $900 million with companies based in the city of Detroit in 2022.

DTE partners with businesses throughout Michigan:

Southeast Michigan and Metro Detroit : DTE bought nearly $1.9 billion in goods and services from more than 1,261 companies, generating and supporting at least 8,700 jobs.

West Michigan: DTE spent $125 million with about 194 companies, creating and sustaining nearly 570 jobs.

Northeast and Northwest Michigan: DTE invested nearly $19 million with 120 companies, positively impacting 85 jobs.

South Michigan: DTE partnered with more than 315 companies, spending $255 million and adding or maintaining 1,170 jobs.

Central Michigan: DTE invested $69 million with more than 83 companies, creating and sustaining nearly 310 jobs.

Thumb Region: DTE spent $117 million with 126 companies, positively impacting about 525 jobs.

Upper Peninsula: DTE partnered with more than 41 businesses, spending $20 million and generating and supporting nearly 90 jobs.

DTE is a founding member of Pure Michigan Business Connect, a public-private initiative that encourages businesses to buy from Michigan suppliers and connects local companies with in-state opportunities. DTE requires that most new bids include at least two Michigan companies.

The company has earned 54 supplier diversity industry awards since 2018 and has led organizations like the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

