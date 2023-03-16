Hemlock Huskies off to State Championship

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Hemlock Huskies made it back to the Breslin Center two years after their last trip to East Lansing ended abruptly due to COVID.

Hemlock went up against Hart and from the jump the Huskies were running away with the game.

At the end of the first quarter, senior Chloe Watson hit a buzzer beater three-pointer to give Hemlock a 20 point lead heading into the second quarter.

Hart only had one point going into the second quarter, and the hot start helped Hemlock ride the wave to punch their ticket to their first ever state championship game.

Regan Finkbeiner, the scoring record holder at Hemlock, led the Huskies today with 24 points.

Lauren Borsenik had 17 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

After the game, Regan talked about how special this win was after their championship run was cut short two years ago.

“What happened two years ago, obviously devastating and sad and the year after we were like ‘Oh let’s make to the Breslin this year. Lets go, this is our year,’ and then we lost in districts,” Finkbeiner said. “This year we really focused on the next game. Not districts, not regionals, not the Breslin, it was one game at a time. We don’t want to look too far ahead so actually being here, playing here is unbelievable so I’m so happy.”

The Huskies have already made plenty of history this season with a new all-time scoring record by Regan, which is the first ever state title appearance, but they’re not done yet.

Now is the true challenge. Hemlock will face Blissfield on Saturday, March 18, for the State Championship at 4 p.m. at the Breslin Center.

