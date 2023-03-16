Middle school in lockdown after parent makes ‘possible threats’

School Lockdown Generic
School Lockdown Generic(MGN)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - Caro Middle School is in lockdown after a parent made “possible threats,” according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

The lockdown was taken as a precautionary measure and all students are safe and secure, the sheriff’s office said.

“Officers have made contact with the parent at the School, interviews are being conducted,” the sheriff’s office said at 10:53 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

TV5 will update as we learn more.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the...
Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash
A Bay County man won $300,000 on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Bay Co. man wins $300K on scratch-off ticket
The Saginaw Township Police Department is investigating a hit and run.
Police investigating hit and run in Saginaw Twp
There is a traffic alert.
Liberty and Independence Bridges to close
Best public elementary schools in Michigan

Latest News

There is a traffic alert.
Liberty and Independence Bridges to close
Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Body of missing boater recovered from Tittabawassee River
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, March 16th
The Saginaw Public Schools Board is revising the district's open enrollment policy, affecting...
Saginaw Public Schools revising open enrollment policy