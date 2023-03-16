Middle school in lockdown after parent makes ‘possible threats’

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - Caro Middle School is in lockdown after a parent made “possible threats,” according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

The lockdown was taken as a precautionary measure and all students are safe and secure, the sheriff’s office said.

“Officers have made contact with the parent at the School, interviews are being conducted,” the sheriff’s office said at 10:53 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

