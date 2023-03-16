Rain moves in this evening, wind and falling temperatures Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful last few days, and even with clouds moving in today, we have still managed some pretty pleasant temperatures.

Highs this afternoon have reached the 50s in parts of Mid-Michigan and we’ve gotten at least some partial sunshine on occasion. As we head into the rest of the night, rain will return shortly and will stick around through the night and some of Friday morning. Coming along for the ride, gusty winds on Friday and cold temperatures returning too.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain is already starting to approach our western areas near US-127 as of 5 PM and will gradually fill in over the rest of the area this evening. Track the rain through tonight with our Interactive Radar.

Rain will be widespread this evening. (WNEM)

Once it arrives in your area, it will likely be with us through the overnight. There may be some occasional pauses between waves, but we won’t be drying out completely until Friday. While some steadier pockets of rain are possible, we don’t expect rainfall to get out of control, even with a soggy ground from melting snow. Expect totals between 0.25″ and 0.50″ for most of the area, with the heaviest spots getting close to 0.75″ or so.

Between 0.25 & 0.50" is possible for most of the area. (WNEM)

Temperatures will remain mild through the night with the clouds, showers, and southerly winds around 10 to 20 miles per hour. Expect to stay steady in the upper 30s to middle 40s most of the night, with even a few upper 40s in our warmest locations.

Friday

Rain will still be around at 7 AM Friday, but should be on its way out. (WNEM)

Rain will stick around during the morning commutes, but start to end quickly after 8 AM. Current expectations have the rain ending by 12 PM in our eastern areas, if not before. Western areas near US-127 will likely be done closer to 8-9 AM.

While not everyone will have this occur, a few snowflakes are possible before precipitation comes to an end. This wouldn’t amount to anything significant.

Rain should be over in most areas by 12 PM. (WNEM)

Temperatures on Friday will be tricky, with highs for the day likely occurring around 7-9 AM and falling after that. We’ll start the day in the 40s in most areas and settle in the 30s for the afternoon.

High temperatures on Friday morning will be in the 40s for most. (WNEM)

Wind gusts of 30-45 miles per hour out of the westerly direction will make wind chills even colder, with teens and 20s for the afternoon and evening hours. Sustained winds will be breezy also, between 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Afternoon temperatures will drop to the 30s Friday. (WNEM)

It’s not completely out of the question some areas sneak in a few peeks of sunshine to end the day, but this won’t be expected for everyone. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows dropping into the teens and 20s.

Strong winds are expected Friday. (WNEM)

