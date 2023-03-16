Staying warm Thursday, rain moves in this evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday was definitely a winner with a lot of sun, temperatures well into the 40s, and a lighter wind! We’ll hang on to the warmth today, as well as the dry weather for most of the daytime, but rain does start to move in near dinner today then hold through the overnight.

There are some updates regarding the timing of the exit of the rain Friday, which has a domino effect on the rain totals that are expected. Windy conditions are still expected to take over going through the remainder of Friday.

Today

This morning our temperatures are far warmer than Wednesday morning, mostly between 35 and 38 degrees. The bus stops are in great shape too with dry weather, just mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see clouds hold on through this morning, but a continued southwest wind will keep temperatures warmer despite not as much sun. Wind speeds will be from 5 to 15 mph. This will help highs to reach up to around 50 degrees!

Temperatures will likely touch 50 degrees on Thursday. (WNEM)

Rain will begin closer to 5 to 6 PM today, from west to east. It will take longer for the Thumb to see the rain picking up, likely and hour or two later than our western counties. Once this rain moves in, it will stay more widespread through the evening and hold into tonight.

Rain will pick up from west to east starting at 5 to 6 PM. (WNEM)

Tonight

There is expected to be some pauses in the rain overnight, but overall it’s still going to hold into early Friday morning.

With a continued southwest wind, now at 10 to 20 mph, temperatures are going to stay warm. Many locations will likely not fall below 40 degrees tonight.

Friday

Your morning drive and bus stops will certainly be impacted by rain and wet weather, but with temperatures all above freezing there is no worry of ice or re-freezing.

Rain will continue Friday morning, then cut off quick. (WNEM)

It’s appearing that shortly after sunrise, the dry slot of this system will move in and cut off the rain pretty quick. This could be as early as around 9 AM. The chance of seeing snow showers on the backside of the rain, at least immediately, is lower as of now too.

Rain will leave as dry air works in. (WNEM)

Rain totals after everything wraps up is now landing between 0.25″ and 0.50″+. There is the possibility for some locally higher totals up north, but overall the drier air cutting in quicker is lowering the rain total projections for this storm system. Totals will still increase as you go farther north.

We expect between 0.25" to 0.5"+, totals increasing as you go north. (WNEM)

The wind picking up in the afternoon from the west could lead to some spotty snow showers or drizzle, though the afternoon will generally be drier than the morning. That wind is continuing to show signs of gusting up to 40 mph during the PM hours. This falls short of advisory criteria, but it’s certainly windy and will lead to loose items outdoors being blown around! This will also lead to a strong crosswind if you’re traveling I-75.

Friday afternoon sees gusts from the west up to 40 mph. (WNEM)

The stronger wind, along with the departure of this storm system, will lead to falling temperatures through the day. We’ll begin in the lower 40s in the morning, then fall to around 36 degrees by noon, then into the lower 30s by sundown.

Temperatures fall through Friday. (WNEM)

The weekend starts colder, but temperatures increase into next week. Take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

