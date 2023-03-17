Bungee fitness classes offers fun, intense cardio workout in Sanford

It’s a new kind of fitness routine that’s becoming the latest craze in order to break a sweat.
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s a new kind of fitness routine that’s the latest craze in order to break a sweat. Bungee fitness will have you bouncing, laughing, and sweating through a full-body, cardio workout.

You can find the bungee class and much more at Edge Fitness and Training Headquarters in Sanford. The facility said it’s the only place in the Tri-Cities that offers this new type of workout.

TV5 Wake-Up anchors, Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy went to the facility to try their hand at the exercise class, taught by Edge Fitness instructor, Rebecca Johnson.

“It takes some of the impact off the movement. It’s a little easier on your joints but you’re still using your body to move it, you’re still getting the strengthening and the cardiovascular out of it,” Johnson said.

The routine includes squats, planks, running, jumping jacks, jumping, and much more.

“It originated in Thailand,” Johnson added. “This is cardio, strength, full body, you actually build lean muscle mass,” she told TV5.

You can certainly feel it!

There is no age limit, but there is a weight limit in order to use the bungee workout equipment. Edge Fitness and Training Headquarters is located at 2737 N. Meridian Road. For more information on the facility, check out their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

