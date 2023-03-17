Shiawassee Co. elementary school evacuated for investigation

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Children at the Elsa Meyer Elementary School have been evacuated due to an investigation, according to Shiawassee Central Dispatch.

Central Dispatch said fire departments are on scene at the school for an investigation; all students have been evacuated and are safe.

The students are being transported by bus to the Fairgrounds at 2900 E Hibbard Rd, it said.

Central Dispatch is asking parents to proceed to the commercial building at the fairgrounds to pick up their children.

