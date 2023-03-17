Shiawassee Co. elementary school evacuated for investigation

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Children at the Elsa Meyer Elementary School have been evacuated due to an investigation, according to Shiawassee Central Dispatch.

Central Dispatch said fire departments are on scene at the school for an investigation; all students have been evacuated and are safe.

The students are being transported by bus to the Fairgrounds at 2900 E Hibbard Rd, it said.

Central Dispatch is asking parents to proceed to the commercial building at the fairgrounds to pick up their children.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Read next:
2023 snowmobile death total rising in Michigan
Snowmobile riders ridding.
Bungee fitness classes offers fun, intense cardio workout in Sanford
It’s a new kind of fitness routine that’s becoming the latest craze in order to break a sweat.
Whitmer signs act, expands protection for LGBTQ+ community
People in Michigan's LGBTQ+ community are now better protected against discrimination.
State loses again in appeal over Snyder and Flint water
Former Gov. Rick Snyder

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown Generic
Police: Suspect arrested after making threat toward student, parents
Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the...
Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash
Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Body of missing boater recovered from Tittabawassee River
Best public elementary schools in Michigan
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, March 17th
Former Gov. Rick Snyder
State loses again in appeal over Snyder and Flint water
Whitmer signs act, expands protection for LGBTQ+ community
TV5 Wake-Up anchors Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy at Edge Fitness and Training Headquarters in...
Bungee fitness classes offers fun, intense cardio workout in Sanford