Flint to purchase 4 new fire trucks

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is in the process of purchasing four new fire trucks.

The Flint City Council authorized the purchase of the trucks, and other equipment needed by the Flint Fire Department, at its meeting on March 13.

“These trucks are needed, and I’m thankful that we have been able to move forward to get these trucks in Flint as soon as possible,” Interim Fire Chief Theron Wiggins said. “Four new state-of-the-art fire trucks on the way certainly enhances morale for the Fire Department. When we have the resources we need in our city, residents can sleep easy knowing that when they need the Fire Department, we are prepared.”

A new pumper truck and equipment is expected to arrive by June, the city said. That purchase was made possible by $755,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.

“We were very thankful to identify a funding source when we did, since we were able to go ahead and purchase a pumper truck that is on the assembly line right now and will be ready very soon,” Wiggins said.

The other three trucks will be purchased with general fund dollars earmarked for maintaining the city’s fleet of vehicles. Those vehicles include a second new pumper truck, a heavy rescue squad truck, and an aerial quint truck with a 75-foot ladder.

“I’m thankful that my administration and city council were able to work together to move this forward for Flint residents,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Flint residents deserve to have a sense of safety knowing that their Fire Department is well-equipped to protect them. We are continuing to aggressively pursue additional funding to upgrade our fleet of fire apparatuses to make sure that our firefighters have the resources they need.”

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.