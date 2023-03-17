Flint to purchase 4 new fire trucks

Flint fire truck.
Flint fire truck.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint is in the process of purchasing four new fire trucks.

The Flint City Council authorized the purchase of the trucks, and other equipment needed by the Flint Fire Department, at its meeting on March 13.

“These trucks are needed, and I’m thankful that we have been able to move forward to get these trucks in Flint as soon as possible,” Interim Fire Chief Theron Wiggins said. “Four new state-of-the-art fire trucks on the way certainly enhances morale for the Fire Department. When we have the resources we need in our city, residents can sleep easy knowing that when they need the Fire Department, we are prepared.”

A new pumper truck and equipment is expected to arrive by June, the city said. That purchase was made possible by $755,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.

“We were very thankful to identify a funding source when we did, since we were able to go ahead and purchase a pumper truck that is on the assembly line right now and will be ready very soon,” Wiggins said.

The other three trucks will be purchased with general fund dollars earmarked for maintaining the city’s fleet of vehicles. Those vehicles include a second new pumper truck, a heavy rescue squad truck, and an aerial quint truck with a 75-foot ladder.

“I’m thankful that my administration and city council were able to work together to move this forward for Flint residents,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Flint residents deserve to have a sense of safety knowing that their Fire Department is well-equipped to protect them. We are continuing to aggressively pursue additional funding to upgrade our fleet of fire apparatuses to make sure that our firefighters have the resources they need.”

Read next:
Best private high schools in Michigan
File image of classroom
Bungee fitness classes offers fun, intense cardio workout in Sanford
It’s a new kind of fitness routine that’s becoming the latest craze in order to break a sweat.
2023 snowmobile death total rising in Michigan
Snowmobile riders ridding.
Whitmer signs act, expands protection for LGBTQ+ community
People in Michigan's LGBTQ+ community are now better protected against discrimination.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown Generic
Police: Suspect arrested after making threat toward student, parents
Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the...
Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash
Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Body of missing boater recovered from Tittabawassee River
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate
Best public elementary schools in Michigan

Latest News

Michigan State will be playing in their 25th straight NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
MSU Spartans continue in men’s NCAA tournament
Gaylord, Michigan
Troopers charged following use of force incident in Owosso
File image of classroom
Best private high schools in Michigan
school bus generic
Shiawassee Co. elementary school evacuated for investigation