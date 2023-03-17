March Madness: MSU against USC on Friday

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State University will be playing in Columbus against USC on Friday.

TV5′s James Felton was live at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Thursday, where the Spartans will be taking the court for their 25th straight tournament.

Michigan State comes in as a seven seed against the 10 seed, USC Trojans.

The Spartans don’t tip off until a little after noon on Friday, but the team has already gotten a warmup in on the court in Columbus.

MSU finished the season with a 19 and 12 record. USC comes in after going 22 and 10.

If you feel like making the drive down for the game, tickets are still available. A quick check of Ticketmaster shows you can get in for as little as $71, but some seats are going for more than $400.

If you’d rather watch from the comfort of your own home, you can catch the action on TV5.

TV5′s Cole Martens will have all the highlights James Felton will have reactions from the fans on Friday, so stay with TV5 as we bring you team coverage of the Spartans’ tournament run.

