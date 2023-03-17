MSU Spartans continue in men’s NCAA tournament

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan State University Spartans’ men’s basketball team is advancing to the round of 32 teams in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Spartans beat the University of Southern California 72-62 Friday afternoon.

The Spartans will face the winner of the matchup between #2 Marquette and #15 Vermont. The winner of that game will be determined Friday afternoon.

TV5 was at the game and will have updates on TV5 starting at 5 p.m.

