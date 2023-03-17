New STARS survey for Saginaw Co. residents

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – STARS is launching a new survey that asks Saginaw County residents for their thoughts and ideas about current STARS services.

The company said input from the survey will help guide future decisions and improvements.

The survey consists of 12 questions about residents’ experiences and opinions regarding the location, services, and facilities that STARS currently offers. The company said the survey is anonymous and will only take about five minutes.

The STARS survey can be found here.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.