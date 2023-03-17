New STARS survey for Saginaw Co. residents

STARS bus transportation in Saginaw
STARS bus transportation in Saginaw(STARS)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – STARS is launching a new survey that asks Saginaw County residents for their thoughts and ideas about current STARS services.

The company said input from the survey will help guide future decisions and improvements.

The survey consists of 12 questions about residents’ experiences and opinions regarding the location, services, and facilities that STARS currently offers. The company said the survey is anonymous and will only take about five minutes.

The STARS survey can be found here.

Read next:
Shiawassee Co. elementary school evacuated for investigation
school bus generic
Flint to purchase 4 new fire trucks
Flint fire truck.
Troopers charged following use of force incident in Owosso
Gaylord, Michigan
MSU Spartans continue in men’s NCAA tournament
Michigan State will be playing in their 25th straight NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Lockdown Generic
Police: Suspect arrested after making threat toward student, parents
Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the...
Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash
Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Body of missing boater recovered from Tittabawassee River
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate
Best public elementary schools in Michigan

Latest News

Michigan State will be playing in their 25th straight NCAA Men's Basketball tournament.
MSU Spartans continue in men’s NCAA tournament
Gaylord, Michigan
Troopers charged following use of force incident in Owosso
Flint fire truck.
Flint to purchase 4 new fire trucks
File image of classroom
Best private high schools in Michigan