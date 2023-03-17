Noquemanon Trail Network to host 2nd annual ‘Fat Skinny’ Relay

Nordic skiers on the Noquemanon Tral Network.
Nordic skiers on the Noquemanon Tral Network.(Samuel McKnight)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Noquemanon Trail Network is wrapping up its winter season with a relay.

The 2nd annual Noquemanon trail “Fat Skinny” relay race will be next Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the Forestville Trail Head.

Participants will compete in teams of two consisting of one cross country skier and one snow biker. Both team member will complete three laps of just over two miles.

“It’s to bring both groups, the bikers and the skiers together,” said Race Organizer Greg Nelson. “And there’s not too many events that they can both be in the same event at the same time.”

There will be awards for overall winners in the men’s’, women’s’, and co-ed competitions. There will also be a costume contest with awards to follow the relay. Food and soft drinks will be provided.

The entry fee is $20 per team. Funds raised will go towards maintaining the Noquemanon Trail Network.

