STAT EMS facing heat from former employees

GENESEE CO. Mich. (WNEM) - An ambulance service is under the microscope by state investigators and is now feeling the heat from former employees.

As Genesee County’s STAT EMS prepares to shut down, one employee said when she went to pick up her last check, they refused to provide it.

“We just want our money,” said Sara Davis, a STAT EMS employee. “We came to work, we did our job, we submitted our reports, they got paid for those calls and we’re not receiving our money.”

Friday, March 17 was payday, or so she thought. Davis said she and other employees were supposed to receive their final paycheck Friday but that didn’t happen.

“People nowadays live paycheck to paycheck and they’re withholding it from us illegally. We need our money and Marc Lund will not answer his phone, he’s not here. His dad and his brother are here. They both have the capabilities to cut our checks and still refuse to do so,” Davis said.

Michigan State Police announced Monday, March 13, they were investigating a complaint made against the company involving possible financial crimes.

“Majority of us found out via Facebook, not given a personal letter. And today’s our day to be paid and we showed up with the required things they asked to be done and they are done,” Davis said. “They just won’t give us our paycheck.”

Davis said the owner is now promising to pay them on March 31 and has not given a valid reason for why they didn’t get paid Friday.

“Now he is also threatening our EMS licenser stating that there are 78 reports that are not completed. It has nothing to do with the people who are here to collect their paychecks,” Davis said.

She said though several employees have found new employment elsewhere, they still need their final paycheck to hold them over for the time being.

TV5 reached out to STAT EMS for comment but has not heard back.

The investigation against STAT EMS is still ongoing.

