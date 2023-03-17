Whitmer signs act, expands protection for LGBTQ+ community

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - People in Michigan’s LGBTQ+ community are now better protected against discrimination.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the newly expanded Elliott-Larsen civil rights act Thursday afternoon, March 16. The bipartisan law prohibits discrimination for employment, housing, education, or access to public accommodations based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Elliott-Larsen civil rights act has been in place since 1976.

