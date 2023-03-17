Whitmer signs act, expands protection for LGBTQ+ community
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - People in Michigan’s LGBTQ+ community are now better protected against discrimination.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the newly expanded Elliott-Larsen civil rights act Thursday afternoon, March 16. The bipartisan law prohibits discrimination for employment, housing, education, or access to public accommodations based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
The Elliott-Larsen civil rights act has been in place since 1976.
Read next:
- Bay City public transit rerouting due to bridge tolls
- Body of missing boater recovered from Tittabawassee River
- Genesee Co. sheriff on ‘horrific’ animal abuse cases
Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.