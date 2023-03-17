Wintry St Patrick’s Day evening followed by a wintry Saturday before improvements Sunday and next week.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are ending the final full week of winter on a more wintry-note this evening after several days of warmth and sunshine and some rain (for once rather than snow). Temperatures have been falling through the 30s this afternoon and evening and many folks are already below freezing as of 5pm. These falling temperatures will continue tonight through early Saturday morning. Low temperatures should make it into the upper teens and lower 20s. With wind gusts remaining between 20-30mph, wind chills should fall into the teens.

Snow shower chances increase after midnight, more so for our western counties near US-127. As we head into early-mid morning Saturday, snow showers will be possible for just about all of Mid-Michigan. They should remain off and on at times, with some sunshine even possible in-between these showers. Accumulations should be light overall, of an inch or less (most likely none) except for our western and northwestern counties where accumulations may approach an inch or two.

Temperatures will remain cold Saturday as the breezy northwest winds continue to funnel colder air in the state. Highs may only reach the mid-upper 20s. Thankfully some recovery is expected Sunday with highs back into the middle-upper 30s and full sunshine in the afternoon. More sun and temperatures back into the mid 40s is expected next week.

Here is what you can expect for the Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Friday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

Below is a check of our hour-by-hour forecast for tonight, tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon, tomorrow evening and Sunday afternoon:

