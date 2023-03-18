Crews continue repairing water main break in Saginaw

A large water main break in Saginaw is causing residents in neighboring communities to...
A large water main break in Saginaw is causing residents in neighboring communities to experience low water pressure Saturday, with similar reports in Kochville and Carrollton.(WNEM TV5)
By Hannah Jewell
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A large water main break in Saginaw is causing residents in neighboring communities to experience low water pressure Saturday, with similar reports in Kochville and Carrollton.

Repair efforts continued Saturday to stop the water from gushing into the streets.

Water rushing through the west Saginaw neighborhood is causing road closures and frustration. City crews said a pipe burst around 9:30 p.m. Friday on North Mason and Remington Streets.

Crews said it took until the morning to shut off the water to the 36-inch-wide-pipe. The next steps are excavating the broken pipe and replacing it.

Neighbors TV5 spoke to off camera said they have noticed a change in water pressure since it happened, and are encouraged by crews working through the night and day.

Carrollton Township Police shared an update Saturday, “We’ve opened our backup connection and pressures should come back to normal soon.”

City officials were not available for an interview and have not yet shared how long the main will take to fix, or what may have caused the break, but crews on scene said they are ready to brave the cold for however long it takes to clean up the mess.

Read next:
Crash fugitive returned to Michigan, held on $1m bail
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
African land snails found in luggage at Michigan airport
A commercial jet landing on a runway at an Austin, Texas, airport hit and killed a man.
Genesee Co. proposes ballot initiative to protect pets
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and other officials are proposing a new statewide...
STAT EMS facing heat from former employees
An ambulance service is under the microscope by state investigators and is now feeling the heat...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the...
Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash
school bus generic
Shiawassee Co. elementary school evacuated for investigation
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate
Best public elementary schools in Michigan

Latest News

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, March 18
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, March 17
STAT EMS facing heat from former employees
An ambulance service is under the microscope by state investigators and is now feeling the heat...
STAT EMS facing heat from former employees