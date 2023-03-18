Crews continue repairing water main break in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A large water main break in Saginaw is causing residents in neighboring communities to experience low water pressure Saturday, with similar reports in Kochville and Carrollton.

Repair efforts continued Saturday to stop the water from gushing into the streets.

Water rushing through the west Saginaw neighborhood is causing road closures and frustration. City crews said a pipe burst around 9:30 p.m. Friday on North Mason and Remington Streets.

Crews said it took until the morning to shut off the water to the 36-inch-wide-pipe. The next steps are excavating the broken pipe and replacing it.

Neighbors TV5 spoke to off camera said they have noticed a change in water pressure since it happened, and are encouraged by crews working through the night and day.

Carrollton Township Police shared an update Saturday, “We’ve opened our backup connection and pressures should come back to normal soon.”

City officials were not available for an interview and have not yet shared how long the main will take to fix, or what may have caused the break, but crews on scene said they are ready to brave the cold for however long it takes to clean up the mess.

