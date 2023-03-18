Officials respond to 50+ car pileup on I-96 near Portland

Both EB, WB I-96 will be shut down for a period of time.
PHOTO: Michigan State Police share photo of crash that has closed both EB and WB lanes of I-96...
PHOTO: Michigan State Police share photo of crash that has closed both EB and WB lanes of I-96 near Portland.(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are on the scene of a 50+ car pileup on I-96 near Portland. According to Michigan State Police, the crash was reported on Eastbound I-96 near Portland in Ionia County and preliminary numbers say there could be as many as 50-100 vehicles involved.

As of 5:40 p.m. both EB and WB I-96 were shut down near Portland due to this large vehicle crash. Officials are asking that you avoid the area.

Michigan State Police say white out conditions were reported prior to the accident and injuries were sustained in the crash but the severity of those injuries is not yet known.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this story with the latest information. Stay with News 10 for the latest.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Five suspects were arrested Wednesday morning after they broke into a marijuana store, fled the...
Police chase after marijuana store burglarized ends in crash
school bus generic
Shiawassee Co. elementary school evacuated for investigation
Michigan gun reform legislation passes Senate
Best public elementary schools in Michigan

Latest News

The scene of a rollover crash involving hazardous materials.
Road re-opened after semi hauling hazardous material overturns
A large water main break in Saginaw is causing residents in neighboring communities to...
Saginaw water customers asked to conserve water
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, March 18
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, March 17