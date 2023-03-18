Overturned semi hauling hazardous material, portion of I-69 closed

LAPEER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - A portion of I-69 between M-24 and Lake Nepessing Road is closed due to an overturned semitruck that was hauling dangerous goods, the Lapeer Fire Department said.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at 4:54 a.m.

Due to the volatility of products being transported by the Ontario based hauler, AirTime Express, both Eastbound and Westbound I-69 are closed between M-24 and Lake Nepessing Road, the Lapeer Fire Department said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation and Lapeer County Road Commission have detours in place.

Investigators said the dangerous goods were identified as 1-methoxy-2-propanol which was being stored in 15 55-gallon drums.

Officials said a puddle of liquid discovered at the rear of the overturned semi close to where the trailer sustained significant damage from the rollover.

An investigation by the hazardous materials team from Michigan Spill Response concluded that the 55-gallon drums were not compromised, and the liquid found near the rear of the truck was water.

Investigators said the truck was transporting a mixed load carrying dangerous goods, USPS packages, and other products.

The fire department said the scene has been cleared and the incident was turned over to law enforcement and MDOT. Mitigation and recovering efforts are being handled by Byers Wrecker Service.

Both Westbound and Eastbound I-69 remain closed between M-24 and Lake Nepessing Rd. Officials said the closure will remain in effect until the contents of the trailer is empty and the semi is upright.

Drivers on I-69 are asked to find an alternate route, but; if motorists are in the detour area, law enforcement asks that you slow down and proceed with caution.

No one was injured in the incident.

A cause has not been determined.

