Windy and cold with snow showers today, warmer with sunshine tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Its very wintry like this morning across Mid-Michigan as cold air continues to rush into the Great Lakes region on gusty northwest winds. Not only does this mean we are quite blustery this morning, but we are also seeing rather impressive late-season Lake Effect Snow moving off of Lake Michigan this morning. These lake effect snow showers, while heaviest outside of Mid-Michigan, will continue to bring shower chances to the area throughout the morning and afternoon, evening lingering into the evening before finally winding down some tonight.

These snow showers will only bring light accumulations to areas that can see a consistent snow band set up overhead, much like Saginaw this morning. A consistent snow band had set up over Saginaw for several hours resulting in about an inch of snow by 7am. For areas that can see this happen throughout the morning and early afternoon will have a chance for some light accumulations.

As we head into the afternoon, the coverage of these showers should increase, as should the general intensity of the stronger showers. While some additional light accumulations will be possible, the more impactful threat will be the rapid reduction of visibility due to the scattered, off-and-on, pulse-cell type nature of these showers. This means if you are traveling this afternoon, visibility may change rapidly as you go in and out of these passing showers.

Temperatures will only reach the middle 20s this afternoon as gusty northwest winds (of 20-30mph) continue to usher colder air into the Great Lakes. The higher March sun angle will only be able to help us out a little bit today. We cool down back into the teens overnight tonight again allowing wind chills to fall into the upper single digits. We will gradually see snow showers come to an end tonight as well.

Tomorrow morning clouds will gradually clear giving way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. The sunshine will help us warm up a bit, but only into the middle and upper 30s as the breezy west winds continue to usher in slightly cooler air.

We are headed back into the 40s next week!

Below is a check of your hour-by-hour forecast:

