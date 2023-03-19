Famous Michigan train known for ‘The Polar Express’ stars in new movie

(WILX)
By Riley Connell and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The famous Christmas train people know and love is making a return to the big screen.

The North Pole Express, also known as train number 1225 is a beloved steam engine housed in downtown Owosso. It once served as inspiration for “The Polar Express” train from the Christmas movie classic, and it is returning to the silver screen as a primary setting for an upcoming film called “Christmas on The North Pole.”

One actor said the train feels like Christmas.

“I don’t know, there’s something magical and nostalgic about a train and Christmas,” said Brian Boynton. “They kind of go hand in hand in some ways. It’s just such an intimate environment, that you can see how a love could be sort of rekindled on a train.”

Actor Brian Boynton portrays the movie’s love interest, opposite Marla Moore, who plays the film’s protagonist. The two meet on the north pole express, as Moore’s character is traveling to her sister’s Christmas wedding.

Co-producer and director Sam Logan Khaleghi says “Christmas on the north pole express” is both a romantic comedy and one woman’s journey to finding her sense of self again.

He says at first glance, he knew this train was the perfect location for the film.

“To me, the 1225 is almost like what Rudolph is to Santa’s reindeer. So, quite possibly one of the most famous steam engines of all time,” said Sam Logan Khaleghi.

Crew members say there could be a special Michigan release in store, but nothing has been confirmed. Until then, you can catch the cast and crew, hard at work in the steam railroading institute.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
A large water main break in Saginaw is causing residents in neighboring communities to...
Saginaw water customers asked to conserve water
Troopers charged following use of force incident in Owosso
Troopers charged following use of force incident in Owosso
The scene of a rollover crash involving hazardous materials.
Road re-opened after semi hauling hazardous material overturns
African land snails found in luggage at Michigan airport

Latest News

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, March 19
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
Saginaw police arrest “Tinder Date” rape suspect
A lot of MSU fans are spending some of their down time at Moran's Bar & Grille.
MSU fans gather at Columbus restaurant, celebrate wins
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, March 18