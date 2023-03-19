Michigan State heading to Sweet Sixteen after 69-60 win over Marquette

They’ll play Kansas State at 6:30 on Thursday
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second...
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second half of a second-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WILX) - Tom Izzo now holds another record with the most NCAA Tournament wins over a higher seed.

His 7-seeded Spartans’ 69-60 win over Marquette propelled his team to the Sweet Sixteen, where his team will take on #3 Kansas State.

Both teams got into foul trouble early, but Mady Sissoko, who played with four fouls late, played some stellar defense down the stretch.

Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 23 points, and Joey Hauser helped his current team over his former team with ten rebounds.

The Spartans take on the Wildcats at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday; that game will air on TBS.

