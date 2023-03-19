MSP: Saginaw shooting injures two, causes several crashes

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a shooting that injured two people and caused several crashes, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Hess Street and Sheridan Avenue for reports of a shooting around 4:00 p.m. on March 18.

Investigators said that the two shooting victims were being chased by a car occupied by two 19-year-old Saginaw men.

Both cars were traveling at high speeds in the wrong direction, causing a crash between a third car driven by a 55-year-old Saginaw man, MSP said. The older man sustained minor injuries.

State Police said the suspects approached the first car, and shot the occupants, two Saginaw men, one 18-year-old and the other 19-years-old. The victims were taken to a local hospital, and one remains in critical condition.

While the suspects fled the scene, State Police said they caused another crash with a 34-year-old Saginaw woman, who was injured.

MSP said the suspects ran from the scene but were arrested. They are both lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

