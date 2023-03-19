Runners, walkers celebrate 50 years of Bay City’s St. Patty’s race

By Hannah Jewell
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Walkers and runners were happy to see the sun on Sunday in Bay City for the 50th annual Saint Patrick’s Day run.

For Deb Kerr, the race looks a lot different from when she first joined in 40 years ago.

“I feel great. I feel like it’s the first time I did it,” Kerr, a longtime runner said. “It’s gotten a lot bigger. The first time I raced, it started at Carver High School, took us out to the cornfield.”

This year is special, with organizers pulling out all the stops to mark its the 50th year.

The race has become a huge tradition for families over the years, who have been able to see not just the event grow, but the city itself.

Some runners have done it years, for others, it is all new.

“This is my first time and I’m pretty excited,” said Emma Light, a first-time runner.

“I’m pretty excited. This is my first time doing this. But we’ll see how it goes,” said Cooper Light, another first-time runner.

All for a good cause, much of the proceeds from the race are going toward the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City.

Kerr, who is 64, is also stepping into retirement, and plans to go the distance in the years to come.

“I work out a lot and I try to run whenever I can, or I walk. Whatever my body says I can do that day I do,” Kerr said.

