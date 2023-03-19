Saginaw police arrest “Tinder Date” rape suspect

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(Patrick Sison | Associated Press)
By George Castle
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department said they arrested a man who raped a woman he met on a dating app.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 18, police responded to an area hospital where they contacted a 22-year-old Saginaw woman who said she was raped. The woman told police she matched with a 33-year-old Saginaw man on the dating app “Tinder” and met with him at his residence. She indicated that the encounter turned violent and that she was raped while the suspect held a handgun to her head.

Saginaw police say officers quickly responded to the man’s residence in the 1100 block of Morris Street. There was probable cause that he was inside but refused to answer the door, police said. Officers remained outside the residence while detectives obtained a search warrant.

The Saginaw Emergency Services team executed the search warrant at 1 p.m. Two people and a small child came out of the residence when commanded by the E.S. Team. According to police, the rape suspect refused to exit and officers found him hiding in the attic with a handgun that was located during the search.

The suspect was not cooperative with detectives and was incarcerated at the Saginaw County Jail for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, police said.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

