Sunshine and temperatures above freezing return to Mid-Michigan Sunday.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are left with a few scattered snow showers ongoing this morning across the western and northern fringes of Mid-Michigan, but the rest of us are starting out in some sunshine already! As we head through the rest of your Sunday we should see more sunshine through the afternoon allowing us to warm back above freezing.

High temperatures are expected to make the middle-upper 30s this afternoon, with everyone back above freezing. I also think that a few folks making it briefly to 40 will be possible. Despite this little warm up, and the sunshine, winds will remain gusty out of the west-northwest all day. Some gusts could exceed 30 mph, so it should certainly still feel a bit chilly.

Skies will remain clear overnight tonight with dry conditions persisting. Winds will die down a tad into the overnight but should remain breezy, picking up again Monday. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 20s tonight.

Here is what to expect today for the Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

Temperatures will warm back into the lower-middle 40s tomorrow afternoon as skies gradually fill back in with clouds during the afternoon and evening. I expect winds to remain gusty Monday again, with gusts over 30mph possible.

Below is a check of your Hour-By-Hour forecast for late this morning, this afternoon, this evening, tonight and Monday afternoon:

