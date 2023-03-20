Amazon to lay off 9,000 employees on top of 18,000 in Jan.

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing construction of its second headquarters in Virginia following the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and shifting landscape of remote work. The Seattle-based company is delaying the beginning of construction of PenPlace, the second phase of its headquarters development in Northern Virginia, said John Schoettler, Amazon’s real estate chief, in a statement. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday.

The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company’s history, adding to the 18,000 employees the company said it would lay off in January.

In the memo, Jassy said the second phase of the company’s annual planning process completed this month and led to the additional job cuts. He said Amazon will still hire in some strategic areas.

“Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible,” Jassy said.

