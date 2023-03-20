Clear and cool overnight, some sunshine and warmth to kick off Spring!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Skies will remain clear overnight tonight with dry conditions persisting. Winds will remain on the breezy side for us, however, occasionally gusting over 25 mph. Low temperatures tonight should fall into the middle-low 20s by early tomorrow morning, with a few folks in northwestern Mid-Michigan likely making it into the upper teens for a short while.

Tomorrow morning should start sunny with gradually warming temperatures through the afternoon. Even though clouds will fill in as we head through the afternoon hours, temperatures should still make it into the middle 40s for most of Mid-Michigan. A few upper 40s will be possible in southwest Mid-Michigan up through the Tri-Cities. Monday should be mostly dry for us, but an isolated spring up in our northern counties does look possible during the later evening hours. Monday is also the beginning of Spring!

Going into the rest of this week, we gradually add in more rain chances but our temperatures likely hold in the 40s with a few days near 50.

Below is a check of your Hour-By-Hour forecast for tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.