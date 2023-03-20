Clear and cool overnight, some sunshine and warmth to kick off Spring!

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Skies will remain clear overnight tonight with dry conditions persisting. Winds will remain on the breezy side for us, however, occasionally gusting over 25 mph. Low temperatures tonight should fall into the middle-low 20s by early tomorrow morning, with a few folks in northwestern Mid-Michigan likely making it into the upper teens for a short while.

Tomorrow morning should start sunny with gradually warming temperatures through the afternoon. Even though clouds will fill in as we head through the afternoon hours, temperatures should still make it into the middle 40s for most of Mid-Michigan. A few upper 40s will be possible in southwest Mid-Michigan up through the Tri-Cities. Monday should be mostly dry for us, but an isolated spring up in our northern counties does look possible during the later evening hours. Monday is also the beginning of Spring!

Going into the rest of this week, we gradually add in more rain chances but our temperatures likely hold in the 40s with a few days near 50.

Below is a check of your Hour-By-Hour forecast for tomorrow morning, tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening:

TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Evening Forecast Update(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
A large water main break in Saginaw is causing residents in neighboring communities to...
Saginaw water customers asked to conserve water
African land snails found in luggage at Michigan airport
Troopers charged following use of force incident in Owosso
Troopers charged following use of force incident in Owosso
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
Saginaw police arrest “Tinder Date” rape suspect

Latest News

First Alert- Sunday evening, March 19
First Alert- Sunday morning, March 19
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Sunshine and temperatures above freezing return to Mid-Michigan Sunday.
First Alert- Saturday evening, March 18