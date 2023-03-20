Clio man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

(Mike Miletich)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Clio man was sentenced to prison on Monday for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

John Digiacomo, 59, was found guilty in February of the sexual assault of an underage girl in Tuscola County.

Digiacomo was accused of assaults in multiple locations in Tuscola, Genesee, and Saginaw Counties between 2014 and 2015.

Investigators said in the summer of 2014, the 14-year-old victim moved in with her aunt. Digiacomo, a tow truck driver, was her aunt’s neighbor.

According to court records, Digiacomo gave the victim drugs and threatened to kill her and her family when she attempted to stop the sexual assaults or cut ties with him.

In Tuscola County, Digiacomo was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of weapons felony firearm, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, Digiacomo was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

“Today’s sentencing serves as a reminder that we remain committed to securing justice for survivors,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Sexual assaults are serious offenses, and my office will not shy away from holding these predators accountable for their actions.”

Digiacomo has been charged in Genesee County with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of felony firearm.

That trial date has not been scheduled.

