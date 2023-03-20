County commissioners to decide future of community pool

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Community Center pool has been used by county residents for 50 years.

With a high price tag to repair and maintain it, the aging pool may be closed and removed.

The Bay County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal to close the community pool at its meeting on March 21.

The proposal suggests the pool has reached the end of its lifecycle, citing mechanical and structural issues, as well as lifeguard and staffing shortages. The pool was not open for the 2022 season because of a shortage of lifeguards.

“For many years, usage of the Community Center pool has been at an all-time low and, in the last 12 years, there have been many days where only 10 to 20 public swimmers utilized the pool,” the proposal said.

Aside from low usage, the proposal said estimates to repair the structure would be upwards of $2 million. A complete replacement of the pool is estimated to be between $5 million and $6 million.

“At this time, administration recommends closing the pool due to the extremely low usage, financial constraints, staffing issues, but ultimately significant and costly mechanical and structural issues,” the proposal said.

The proposal said the Bay County Buildings and Grounds staff could use the funds already budgeted for the pool for 2023 to remove and fill in the pool.

The board of commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

A petition has been created in an attempt to save the pool.

