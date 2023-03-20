County commissioners to decide future of community pool

The Bay County Community Center pool has been used by county residents for 50 years.
The Bay County Community Center pool has been used by county residents for 50 years.(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Community Center pool has been used by county residents for 50 years.

With a high price tag to repair and maintain it, the aging pool may be closed and removed.

The Bay County Board of Commissioners will consider a proposal to close the community pool at its meeting on March 21.

The proposal suggests the pool has reached the end of its lifecycle, citing mechanical and structural issues, as well as lifeguard and staffing shortages. The pool was not open for the 2022 season because of a shortage of lifeguards.

“For many years, usage of the Community Center pool has been at an all-time low and, in the last 12 years, there have been many days where only 10 to 20 public swimmers utilized the pool,” the proposal said.

Aside from low usage, the proposal said estimates to repair the structure would be upwards of $2 million. A complete replacement of the pool is estimated to be between $5 million and $6 million.

“At this time, administration recommends closing the pool due to the extremely low usage, financial constraints, staffing issues, but ultimately significant and costly mechanical and structural issues,” the proposal said.

The proposal said the Bay County Buildings and Grounds staff could use the funds already budgeted for the pool for 2023 to remove and fill in the pool.

The board of commissioners’ meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

A petition has been created in an attempt to save the pool.

Read next:
Tolling for Bay City bridge pushed back until May
Lynn Pavlawk talks about the grand opening of the Liberty Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 22, and what...
River of Time changing location of historic event
A historian cooks on a fire at the annual River of Time event.
Two Local Girls Basketball Teams Play for State Titles
Hemlock 2023 D3 Girls Basketball State Champions
Runners, walkers celebrate 50 years of Bay City’s St. Patty’s race
Walkers and runners were happy to see the sun on Sunday in Bay City for the 50th annual Saint...

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
Saginaw police arrest “Tinder Date” rape suspect
A fire broke out at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center on Sunday, March 19
‘Act of God’ causes fire at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center
African land snails found in luggage at Michigan airport
MSP: Saginaw shooting injures two, causes several crashes

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, March 20
Liberty Bridge
Tolling for Bay City bridge pushed back until May
A historian cooks on a fire at the annual River of Time event.
River of Time changing location of historic event
Clio man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl