Downtown Midland announces Tapped festival will not return

(WILX)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The Midland Downtown Business Association (MDBA) announced that Downtown Midland’s Craft Beer Festival, Tapped, will not be returning.

The MDBA said that the event will not be returning effective this year as they prepare to release events in Downtown Midland for the 2023 calendar.

The MDBA said that Tapped’s original goal was to create significant foot traffic in the downtown area to support businesses in an exciting event atmosphere. However, the association said this goal was no longer achievable due to the amount of staffing resources and location changes required to host the event, along with a limited ability to source keg products.

“As we considered our event offerings and the many challenges our staff takes on to make it happen, we realized we could redirect our resources into producing other equally successful events that better align with supporting downtown businesses,” said Selina Harris, the director of community affairs for the city of Midland.

The MDBA said the 2023 Downtown Midland calendar will feature other popular events, such as the Pedestrian Plazas Opening, River Days After Party, Taste of Downtown, Boo Bash, and The Commons Live Music Series. The association also said new activities will be coming soon.

