BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out at the Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center on Sunday, March 19.

According to the company’s website, a greenhouse has been at the location since the 1890′s and it has been a family-owned business for over 45 years.

We’re working to learn more about what caused the fire and the extent of the damage.

