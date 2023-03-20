Mainly dry this evening, spotty flurries overnight & Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day of spring arrived in spectacular fashion, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising into the 40s and 50s in most areas.

While we still have plenty of chilly days to go and we likely haven’t seen our last snowflakes, it’s a sign of things to come as we move through the next few months and these days become more common. Speaking of snowflakes, while it’s not expected to be widespread, we do have a chance to see a few of those late tonight and Tuesday.

For a look beyond Tuesday, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather is expected most, if not all of the early evening hours as our air mass is still very dry from our beautiful start to the day. However, a cold front that is to our north this afternoon is expected to drop southward into the area and stall into tomorrow morning.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the middle 20s to low 30s. (WNEM)

As that happens, some light snow showers or flurries are possible later this evening or overnight. We are not expecting this precipitation to be extremely heavy, but with temperatures eventually dropping into the 20s and 30s tonight, it’s possible we see a few slippery areas on the roads where these pass through. Accumulations aren’t impossible if a shower gets going, but these amounts would be very minor, if they even occur at all.

A few flurries and light snow showers are possible Tuesday morning. (WNEM)

Winds will be much lighter overnight than Monday afternoon, with most areas seeing a southerly or southwesterly wind, while areas in the far north may be a bit more northerly.

Tuesday

Scattered light snow is possible on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday and spotty flurries and light snow showers will remain possible through the first part of the day before the frontal boundary will start moving back to the north as the day goes along. Any showers should lift north with the front and most areas should be done before the afternoon. The exception will be in the northern counties, north of the Tri-Cities where the front moves through last.

High temperatures will be much cooler to the north on Tuesday. (WNEM)

That front will also cause a temperature spread over the area tomorrow, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s farther south of the front, with upper 30s to low 40s where that front comes through last.

Winds on Tuesday will be variable once again with the frontal boundary coming through, but should remain on the lighter side.

Dry weather lasts briefly on Tuesday night before our next round of wet weather in the form of rain showers comes in on Wednesday. Lows on Tuesday night will settle in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

