MHSAA Boys State Quarterfinals tip off Tuesday

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The MHSAA Boys State Quarterfinals start on Tuesday, March 21, and there are five local teams that are looking to get one step closer to a state championship.

The Saginaw Trojans have a chance to make it to Breslin before their merger with Arthur Hill. In their same division, Goodrich looks to make it back to Breslin just like the girls did this past weekend.

Flint Beecher in division 3 will be in action on Tuesday, Grand Blanc is looking for their unstoppable run to continue towards East Lansing, and Pewamo-Westphalia have a chance to make the Breslin Center.

Looking back at Saginaw, Head Coach Julian Taylor said there are definitely some nerves, but he knows his guys are ready for the challenge.

“It’s been a little bit anxious, you know? The guys are ready to play. I’ve been trying to keep their feelings under control. You know we’ve just been having normal practices and things like that. Getting them a lot of shots, working on defense and things like that,” Taylor said.

“For me it would mean a lot and for the team, it’d mean the world to this community and this city, like all the Trojan fans it would mean so much more so I’m just working towards that,” said Javarie Holiday, a Saginaw guard.

Head Coach Julian Taylor and super-baller Javarie Holliday came in to talk about how they prepare to keep on dancing on the hard-wood.

All the quarterfinal games start Tuesday night.

Grand Blanc faces Rochester Adams at Lake Orion at 7 p.m., and the Trojans take on Cadillac at Alma High School at 7 p.m. as well.

Right before Grand Blanc tips off, Goodrich will hit the court at 5:30 p.m. against Ferndale at Lake Orion.

Rounding things out, Beecher takes on Detroit Loyola at Waterford and Pewamo-Westphalia faces Niles Brandywine at Portage Central. Both of those games tip off at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.