River of Time changing location of historic event

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Organizers behind the annual River of Time event in Bay City announced the event is moving to a new location.

The annual event, which has been around for more than 30 years, will take place at Johnson’s Pumpkin Farm in Saginaw County this year, organizers said on Facebook.

Organizers said the reason for the move is not because of the bridges in Bay City, or because the event got “kicked out of the city.”

“Please trust that there was great care taken in making this decision,” organizers said. “Those in charge are also living historians and have been a part of this event for many years. We believe this is a fantastic partnership for the event, and it means we will still have the River of Time. It’s a matter of preservation and improvement.”

Organizers added visitors will still see hundreds of living historians, smell campfires, see mock battles, and will be able to enjoy nostalgic root beer.

The event will take place on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

More details about the event will be released in the coming months.

