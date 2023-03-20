Staying breezy Monday, but the first day of spring is milder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend saw the wind hold strongly, especially on Saturday. By Sunday, skies cleared out and dry weather held on. Those clear and dry conditions continue today, but we’re also carrying the breeze through this Monday. Rainfall is on-tap for the middle of the week, this will be beneficial for the area, especially as parts of Mid-Michigan still lie under moderate drought (stage 1 of 4).

Today

We’ll begin the day with sun and dry weather so our bus stops are in good shape! Conditions have been comfortably cool in the upper 20s and lower 30s. You can keep the rain gear at home as even this afternoon, no wet weather is expected as students head home from school. We’ll just see increasing clouds through today, mostly just high clouds moving in during the afternoon. Highs today will reach up into the 40s everywhere, while Flint may still touch 50 degrees. The southwest wind will gust up to 25 to 30 mph, while sustained winds check in at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday will see highs in the middle to upper 40s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a small chance (around 10% or less) for a few sprinkles or flurries in our northern counties. This won’t be anything very notable or organized, but could lead to a few damp spots up north by Tuesday morning. Lows tonight fall to around 31 degrees, the wind will finally slow down to around 5 to 10 mph with a south southwest direction.

Monday night will see lows into the upper 20s and lower 30s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

There’s a slightly better chance for a few rain or snow showers up north on Tuesday, but this still shouldn’t be any widespread activity. This will mostly lead to minimal snow and rain accumulations, and damp roads overall.

Tuesday will see a considerable temperature split across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Highs on Tuesday reach up to around 46 degrees with a southeast wind. Like Monday, Flint and our southern cities should be able to reach 50 degrees. The wind will stay light with a speed of only 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will see a few rain and snow showers up north. (WNEM)

There are some better rain chances in the middle of this week, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.