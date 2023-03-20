Tolling for Bay City bridge pushed back until May

Liberty Bridge
Liberty Bridge
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Tolling for the Liberty Bridge in Bay City has been pushed back until May.

The Bay City Bridge Partners made the announcement to city residents in an email.

The company said the delay was to give residents additional time to sign up and receive their transponder, known as BC-PASS.

The company said there are three things everyone should know:

  • The start of tolling will be pushed back to May to ensure everyone has additional time to create their account and get their transponders.
  • They have sent out emails to some customers, but have not reached everyone. This has caused frustration and confusion, for which they are sorry.
  • People who have registered will soon receive an email with instructions for creating a BC-PASS account online and having their transponder sent directly to you.

“We own this delay. We will not allow it to impact those of you actively working to get BC-PASSes,” the Bay City Bridge Partners said.

The company said if you don’t want to wait for online instructions and would prefer to set up your account in person, you can visit their Customer Service Center. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., closing for an hour, and reopening at 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you go in person to set up your account, you will need to bring a valid vehicle registration for each vehicle needing a BC-PASS and a valid photo ID.

