Veteran shares his therapy ducks with senior center

Ducks were shared with seniors in an assisted living center in New Jersey. (Credit: WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) - A veteran from New Jersey shared his love for birds with a group of seniors at an assisted living facility on Sunday.

“I like animals, and they’re my buddies,” resident Dolores Lombardo said. “I was brought up on a farm.”

Jeremy Piatt is disabled and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Piatt and his fiancée bought and raised birds as emotional support animals.

Piatt said they started out with chickens and then started raising ducks.

“A couple of ducks grew into about almost 30 now,” he said.

Now, he travels around and shares two of his therapy ducks with senior citizens.

“PTSD is kind of a thorn in a person’s side, and I’ve been struggling with work. And I believe that this is my calling to share my love with animals with other people,” Piatt said.

Piatt shares his experiences with his therapy ducks on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
A large water main break in Saginaw is causing residents in neighboring communities to...
Saginaw water customers asked to conserve water
African land snails found in luggage at Michigan airport
Troopers charged following use of force incident in Owosso
Troopers charged following use of force incident in Owosso
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
Saginaw police arrest “Tinder Date” rape suspect

Latest News

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
South Carolina Senators hear from the parents of people who died from fentanyl overdose on Jan....
With overdoses up, states look at harsher fentanyl penalties
Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Space junk burns up over California
Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over...
RAW: Fiery space debris seen over California
Clio man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl