Whitmer visits Bay Co, holds roundtable on scholarships

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer paid a visit to mid-Michigan on Monday to talk about a scholarship for students.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Whitmer held a roundtable discussion on Monday at Bay-Arenac ISD Conference Center in Bay City.

In the meeting, Whitmer got to hear from students and educators first-hand on how the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will help high schoolers pursue higher education.

Whitmer signed the scholarship into law in 2022, saving students up to $8,250 on their associate degree at a community college, up to $20,000 at a private college, or up to $27,500 at a public university. Whitmer said it’s important to make sure that students are aware of these opportunities.

“As you talk to young people, making sure they know about the opportunities, filling out the FAFSA, getting the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, knocking off tens of thousands off of an education beyond high school. That opens up doors for people creates opportunity,” Whitmer said.

The scholarship is available for undergraduate students who graduate from high school in Michigan with a diploma or equivalent in 2023 or after.

River of Time changing location of historic event
A historian cooks on a fire at the annual River of Time event.
Tolling for Bay City bridge pushed back until May
Liberty Bridge
County commissioners to decide future of community pool
The Bay County Community Center pool has been used by county residents for 50 years.
Downtown Midland announces Tapped festival will not return
beer generic

