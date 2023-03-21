DNR to hold turkey hunting workshop for women

(FOX Carolina News)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources holding a Beyond BOW Turkey Hunt Workshop for women and girls through its Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) program.

The DNR said the program will be held Friday, May 12 through Saturday, May 13. It is for women and girls who would like to learn new skills or improve their abilities.

According to the DNR, the workshop is free and open to any women who have a Michigan Base hunting license and turkey hunting license and are 10-years-old or older. Participants will be taught proper safety and hunting techniques, and no previous experience is required.

The event will be held in Cass City and is sponsored by The National Wild Turkey Federation, Cabela’s, and Ben’s Great Outdoors, the DNR said.

“We are so appreciative to these sponsors for their continued support for this program,” said Michelle Douglas, BOW coordinator. “Ammo, shotguns and lunch will all be provided. However, overnight lodging will be the responsibility of the participants.”

The DNR said enrollment is limited to 14 women and is only open to first-time BOW turkey workshop participants. The deadline to enroll is May 1.

Click here to sign up for the Beyond BOW Turkey Hunt Workshop.

For further information, call Michelle Douglas at 517-582-3854 or Ron Sting at 989-872-5300, or email Douglas at DNRBOW@michigan.gov.

