A few showers possible Wednesday & Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a pretty smooth start to the week around Mid-Michigan and for at least parts of the area, it’s been another seasonably warm day.

But in typical Michigan spring fashion, while some parts of our area are well into the 40s and 50s, areas farther to the north and east, closer to Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay, we’re seeing some stuck in the 30s. We have at least stayed mostly dry around the area today as it seems as if any precipitation on radar has struggled to reach the ground.

This Evening & Overnight

We should remain dry through this evening, even with clouds increasing across the area tonight. Most of these are high clouds as we start the evening hours, which means we still need a lot more moisture to move in before any of this can hit the ground. Even if we see a stray shower, it wouldn’t be anything to worry about, perhaps just a sprinkle.

Lows are expected to drop into the 20s and 30s again tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will gradually drop off into the upper 20s to middle 30s tonight, warmest to the south. Winds will be light and variable again tonight.

Wednesday

Showers will have a slightly better chance to develop on Wednesday, but even then, we’re not expecting all day rains, or even any showers that would be terribly disruptive. The best chance for showers appears to be during the morning and early afternoon, before we get a break in the evening.

Showers during the first half of the day have a higher chance of developing in our northern counties. (WNEM)

Even during that time, not everyone will see a shower. Our northern counties seem to have the best chance for now. Rainfall amounts Wednesday should largely remain at 0.10″ or less.

After that, showers may not return again until late in the evening around 10-11 PM from southwest to northeast, and will continue overnight into Thursday morning.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be a mix of 40s and 50s once again. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday are expected to rise into the middle 40s to low 50s again tomorrow. Winds will be southerly over a wider area of the region on Wednesday, which will bring the cooler areas of Tuesday back into the 40s at least. Those southerly winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Thursday

Showers become more likely late Wednesday night and early Thursday. (WNEM)

Rain will be most common during the morning hours on Thursday, with conditions expected to dry out during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain that moves through during the morning isn’t expected to be extremely heavy, though it will be more steady than the showers we see on Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts on Thursday are expected to fall between 0.10″ to 0.50″.

Highs will be in the 40s for most areas Thursday, slightly cooler than Wednesday’s values. With winds turning more northwesterly behind a passing cold front, we should see cooler weather settle in by the end of the week.

That may also bring in drier air that could clear out some of our clouds from early Thursday and salvage some late day sunshine.

