Flint man arraigned in DC court for Jan. 6 riot

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested and arraigned for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol in 2021.

According to court documents, on Jan. 11, 2021, the FBI’s online portal received an anonymous tip about Isaac Anthony Thomas, of Flint. The tip alleged Thomas bragged to the tipster about being let into the Capitol, and that Thomas had videos and Snapchats about being in the Capitol.

A few days later, agents from the FBI met with Thomas to interview him.

Court documents said Thomas told investigators he and his girlfriend left Michigan for a trip to New York on Dec. 27, 2020. During the trip, they stopped in Washington, D.C.

During the meeting, FBI agents compared photos of individuals on Jan. 6 at the Capitol who were thought to be the couple and confirmed Thomas and his girlfriend were the people in the photos.

Thomas admitted he was at the Capitol during the protests, adding it was very calm and friendly, court records say.

Court documents said he took several photographs and videos with his phone while inside, and that Thomas believed former president Donald Trump ordered police to allow entrance into the building.

In photo evidence, Thomas can be seen wearing a red hat, black leather-type jacket and orange gloves.

Court documents said in video evidence, Thomas can be heard yelling to officers, “Don’t do nothing dumb like that, because I will whack you upside your head with this pole.”

Thomas can also be seen on video swinging a flagpole at an officer’s head, and later throwing a Gatorade bottle at another officer, court records state.

Court documents also describe video from Thomas’ phone where he narrates his movements through the Capitol.

“We managed to break our way in, pushed passed all these phony soldiers, some worked with us, some sprayed us or shot us with rubber bullets. But let me tell ya, we got through,” Thomas says in the video. “And we are demanding an answer. For the United States of America. For the flag. And we’re going right into Nancy Pelosi’s doorstep.”

Court documents said Thomas and his girlfriend are seen later with a group of rioters, chanting “Our House” and “U.S.A! U.S.A”

United States Capitol Surveillance captures Isaac Thomas walking through the Capitol building. (The U.S. Department of Justice)

Thomas was arraigned on March 20, 2023. He pleaded not guilty to several charges including entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds.

A status conference is set for April 25 at 2 p.m.

Thomas remains free on a personal recognizance bond.

