Judge approves historic Flint water civil settlement

Flint Water Plant
Flint Water Plant(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge approved the final judgment in the Flint water cases pending in state court.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt formally approved the state’s historic Flint water civil settlement.

The approval follows an opinion issued on March 17 which affirmed the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan approved the settlement.

The state will pay $600 million, along with $20 million from the city of Flint, $5 million from McLaren Regional Medical Center, and $1.25 million from Rowe Professional Services Co.

This is the largest civil settlement in state history.

The preliminary agreement stated about 80 percent of the settlement fund would be spent on claims of children who were minors when they were first exposed to the Flint River water. Another 2 percent has been earmarked for special education services in Genesee County. About 18 percent of the settlement is to be spent on claims of adults and for property damage. About 1 percent will go toward claims for business losses.

“This historic settlement cannot undo the unimaginable hardship and heartbreaking health effects these families and children in Flint have endured,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “This ruling provides families with much-needed compensation for the injuries they have suffered. I am proud of my team’s tireless work on behalf of the people of Flint.”

You can view the settlement terms here.

Read next:
Voters to decide on $243M bond for Saginaw Twp schools in May election
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M bond for May 2023 ballot
Flint man arraigned in DC court for Jan. 6 riot
Photo evidence from federal court documents shows Isaac Thomas wearing a red hat, black...
Independence Bridge in Bay City closed until March 31
The future of the Independence Bridge in Bay City is up in the air as more concerns crop up...
Local activists push for proposal to create animal abuser registry
Activists are working toward a new proposal that offers protections for pets.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center on Sunday, March 19
‘Act of God’ causes fire at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center
A historian cooks on a fire at the annual River of Time event.
River of Time changing location of historic event
Liberty Bridge
Tolling for Bay City bridge pushed back until May
Downtown Midland announces Tapped festival will not return
Clio man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Latest News

FILE - People leave the Supreme Court after oral arguments in Perez v. Sturgis Public Schools,...
Supreme Court rules for deaf student in education case
TV5 News Update: Tuesday afternoon, March 21
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M bond for May 2023 ballot
Voters to decide on $243M bond for Saginaw Twp schools in May election
Photo evidence from federal court documents shows Isaac Thomas wearing a red hat, black...
Flint man arraigned in DC court for Jan. 6 riot