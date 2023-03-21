Judge approves historic Flint water civil settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge approved the final judgment in the Flint water cases pending in state court.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David Newblatt formally approved the state’s historic Flint water civil settlement.

The approval follows an opinion issued on March 17 which affirmed the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan approved the settlement.

The state will pay $600 million, along with $20 million from the city of Flint, $5 million from McLaren Regional Medical Center, and $1.25 million from Rowe Professional Services Co.

This is the largest civil settlement in state history.

The preliminary agreement stated about 80 percent of the settlement fund would be spent on claims of children who were minors when they were first exposed to the Flint River water. Another 2 percent has been earmarked for special education services in Genesee County. About 18 percent of the settlement is to be spent on claims of adults and for property damage. About 1 percent will go toward claims for business losses.

“This historic settlement cannot undo the unimaginable hardship and heartbreaking health effects these families and children in Flint have endured,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “This ruling provides families with much-needed compensation for the injuries they have suffered. I am proud of my team’s tireless work on behalf of the people of Flint.”

You can view the settlement terms here.

