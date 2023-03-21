Recall on ‘Our Family’ hot dog buns for undeclared sesame

By Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Perfection Bakeries doing business as Aunt Millie’s Bakeries of Fort Wayne, Indiana is recalling eight-count packages of Our Family® White Hot Dog Buns because they may contain undeclared sesame.

The company said people who have an allergy or sensitivity to sesame could run the risk of having a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat these hot dog buns.

The recalled product was sold in retail stories in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

The company said production on the product has been suspended until the FDA and Aunt Millie’s are certain the market has been cleared of all incorrect packaging of this product.

Consumers are asked to return any eight-count packages of Our Family® White Hot Dog Buns to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions may contact Aunt Millie’s at 1-800-995-8245, ext. 276 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

