Spotty sprinkle/flurry chance Tuesday, much less windy!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday saw plenty of sun and temperatures warming up over the weekend! It was still quite breezy, especially during the afternoon hours. Today, the most noticeable part of the forecast is that the wind has slowed down substantially and will stay lighter all day. Temperatures will still stay mild through the middle of the week.

Rain chances still exist into the next couple of days, but Wednesday’s chances have seen some developments as more dry air cuts into the system. At this point, Thursday is the best chance of rain for the remainder of the workweek.

Today

A weak stationary front will keep a small chance for a few flurries or sprinkles today, but conditions are dry to begin this morning. Even for the afternoon, you should largely plan on dry weather. Even if you see some sprinkles or flurries, it won’t be anything very notable or organized. It should also be short-lived. In all, any plans you have today are still in good shape and the bus stops will see cooperative weather too!

Highs today reach up to around 48 degrees in the Tri-Cities and our middle counties, but up north sees lower 40s and upper 30s. Our southern row of counties is expected to reach into the lower 50s. Overall, it will be quite an appreciable split across Mid-Michigan today, but our wind stays light out of the east from 5 to 10 mph.

There will be a large split of temperatures across our area Tuesday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance for scattered showers to pick up late in the night. Lows fall to around 33 degrees with a northeast wind shifting to the southeast. Speeds will be from 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night will see lows falling mostly into the lower 30s. (WNEM)

Wednesday & Thursday

We’ve slightly reduced the rain chances for Wednesday, more because we aren’t expecting it to develop/spread very consistently across Mid-Michigan. More dry air (which has been resident in Mid-Michigan since Sunday) is expected to cut into some of the rain Wednesday morning. Overall, through Wednesday we can expect to pick up around 0.10″ of rain.

Thursday will see the better chance for rain with another low developing, this one a little closer to the lower peninsula. Some mixing is expected in our northern counties, but this should still primarily be a rain chance across our area. We could add a couple of tenths, even a quarter of an inch on Thursday.

Rain is expected on Thursday. (WNEM)

In total between the two days, we are still expecting to land between 0.25″ and 0.50″, the highest totals being in our southern row of counties. We’ll take any rain that we can get, especially as the ground is still a little drier than normal in our southern counties!

Wednesday & Thursday's rain should total to 0.25" to 0.50". (WNEM)

Temperatures are expected to follow a split again like Monday and Tuesday. This will still allow 40s into our area on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s wind will generally be from the south, while Thursday’s wind flips around to generally be from the north.

Take a look past Thursday in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.