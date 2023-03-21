‘Tinder Date’ rape suspect identified, charged with 7 felonies

This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New York.(Patrick Sison | Associated Press)
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect who raped a woman he met on Tinder has been identified and is charged with multiple felonies after his arraignment on Tuesday, March 21.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 18, police responded to a local hospital for reports of a 22-year-old Saginaw woman who said she was raped.

The woman told police she matched with a 33-year-old Saginaw man on the dating app “Tinder” and met with him at his residence. She said that the encounter turned violent and that she was raped while the suspect held a handgun to her head.

Clarence Hatchett has been identified as the suspect, according to Saginaw Police Sgt. Matthew Gerow.

Court documents said he has been arraigned on multiple charges at the Saginaw County District Court.

According to court documents, Hatchett has been arraigned on the following charges:

  • Two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct weapon use, both felonies;
  • One count of first degree criminal sexual conduct during commission of another felony, a felony;
  • One count of third degree criminal sexual conduct forced or coercion, a felony;
  • One count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct forced or coercion, a high court misdemeanor;
  • One count of lawful imprisonment, a felony;
  • One count of criminal sexual conduct - assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a felony, and;
  • One count of interfering with electronic communications, a felony.

According to police, Hatchett refused to exit the home. Officers found him hiding in the attic with a handgun that was located during the search.

Hatchett’s preliminary examination is scheduled for April 11.

