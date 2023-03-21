Voters to decide on $243M bond for Saginaw Twp schools in May election

Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M bond for May 2023 ballot
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M bond for May 2023 ballot(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak and Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township voters will decide on a $242.9 million bond proposal to improve all school facilities at Saginaw Township Community Schools during the May election.

The proposal will be on the May 2 ballot.

If approved, it will provide revenue for demolishing three aging circular classroom pods and constructing a new academic and arts facility at Heritage High School, the school district said.

The proposal is designed to make “necessary” upgrades and renovations across the entire district that exceed the funds of the district’s sinking fund, the district said.

The proposal requires a 5.75 mill tax increase. If passed, the average homeowner in the school district in a $100,000 home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay $287.50 per year or $23.95 per month, the district said.

Some homeowners will pay more, but most homeowners will pay less than $23.95 per month, the district said.

“The proposed updates to school facilities focus on enhancing student safety and security while upgrading and renovating school facilities, which average 64-years-old. The updates will meet the learning needs of today’s students and keep us competitive with school facilities in neighboring school districts,” Superintendent Bruce Martin said.

A big piece of this bond proposal relates to Heritage High School, according to Martin.

“Three existing instructional pods will be replaced with a new academic and arts facility,” he said. “This new facility will be attached to the fourth pod, which includes a gym, pool, cafeteria, and CTE classrooms. This change will improve the current learning environment while enhancing school security.”

Arik Smith, Board of Education President, said the bond proposal addresses aging infrastructure across the school district and ensures that the facilities are in good physical condition.

“Voter approval of the bond proposal will help protect the community’s investment in our schools,” he said. “Our community must invest now to upgrade school facilities, provide modern security and safety and continue Saginaw Township Schools’ reputation for providing quality education programs.”

The areas of focus in bond proposal will be on three main projects: upgrading safety and security, improving the learning environment, and updating interior and exterior facility infrastructure, like roofs, boilers, HVAC, site, etc.

Martin said that the school district will share information about the bond proposal through direct mailings, social media, the school district website and community and staff presentations to ensure that the community is well-informed and that answers are provided to questions.

Information about the bond proposal is available now on the school district’s website and will be updated continually through election day.

