Wildlife agency seeks ‘professional bear huggers’

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers."(New Mexico Department of Game and Fish via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you love the outdoors and don’t mind interacting with the occasional bear then a job may be waiting for you in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish posted a job on Facebook that says it is looking for professional bear huggers.

The post includes photos showing workers cuddling with baby bears.

The agency is actually looking to hire conservation officers, and interactions with bears is only one part of the job.

The listing says the department is looking for someone who likes to hike in strenuous conditions, has the courage to crawl into a bear den, and will trust coworkers to keep them safe during the process.

The department says the job is guaranteed to bring someone the experience of a lifetime.

Those interested have until March 30th to apply.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center on Sunday, March 19
‘Act of God’ causes fire at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center
A historian cooks on a fire at the annual River of Time event.
River of Time changing location of historic event
Liberty Bridge
Tolling for Bay City bridge pushed back until May
Downtown Midland announces Tapped festival will not return
Clio man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

Latest News

ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023
GRAPHIC: Clare Co. man pleads guilty to threatening to kill judge, bake wife into meat pastie
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Flint Water Plant
Judge approves historic Flint water civil settlement
Security cameras captured a man stealing flatscreen TVs from the Best Buy on Monroe Street in...
Thief steals 6 flatscreen TVs from the same Best Buy over several weeks