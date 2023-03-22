Allergens and symptoms to look out for this allergy season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve begun sneezing and feeling a stuffy nose, you’re not alone. Allergy season is kicking off. According to a local allergist, allergy season is starting earlier this year and going even longer.

The overall warmer weather started allergy season earlier this year. During springtime, we see an increase in two types of pollen. In Michigan, from late March to June, tree pollen occurs. During the summer months, allergens can be due to grass pollen. For those with allergies, this can cause sneezing, nasal congestion, and itchy throat and eyes.

An increase in allergens, is from an increase in rain and the weather warming up. You’ll especially feel your allergies after it rains and when there’s intense humidity. People can experience allergies year-round.

In the fall, weeds have a pollen spike in August and September. A local allergist says this time of year with the humidity, outdoor molds can also impact people with allergies.

Hillary Shemes, DO at Sparrow Medical Group, says, “We also get mold spores in the air which really is a year-round problem, but the spring can be particularly hard hit for people with those allergies. We’re getting outside more because it’s warm more which exposes or exposure to these things.”

Shemes says for those with congestion, nasal sprays in the spring can help a lot with pollen-causing congestion. Nasal saline rinses are one of the most effective treatments as well.

