Baristas strike at 100 Starbucks locations

Starbucks employees showed solidarity on Wednesday, March 22, against what many say are unfair working conditions.
By Emily Brown
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One hundred Starbucks locations are on strike, including locations around Michigan, on a day known as Howard Schultz Day, named for the company’s former CEO.

Workers say the coffee giant is union busting and understaffing locations.

Workers at the Mt. Pleasant store said they want to be treated fairly.

“It’s just not acceptable, we demand better working conditions. Starbucks has failed to meet us at the bargaining table to negotiate our union contracts and we are owed that,” said Evie, an employee at the Mt. Pleasant Starbucks.

On Thursday, March 23, Starbucks’ annual shareholdings meeting will take place to discuss the health and goals of the company.

