Bay County Board votes to close 50-year-old community pool

By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – It is the end of an era in Bay City as the County Board of Commissioners vote to close the 50-year-old outdoor pool at the community center.

Leaders are citing costly repairs and safety concerns as a reason for the closure.

The Bay County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 to close the outdoor pool at the community center on John F. Kennedy Drive, a decision that was met with disapproval from residents who attended the meeting.

“They’re shutting down the kids’ activities. Is it next the youth program? Because the kids are there for the pool, so it just seems like they’re pushing kids out of Bay County, Bay City,” said Chris Schanbeck, a resident of Bangor Township.

“There’s a lot of children in that area that can take advantage, a lot of people that can take advantage of free days at the pool, somewhere that’s close to home for them,” said Raymond Barb, a resident of Frankenlust Township.

“It’s like a piece of my heart is being taken away when they’re like taking this pool. It’s a big part of my life,” said Henry, a resident of Bangor Township.

In voting to close the 50-year-old pool, commissioners cited staffing issues, low attendance, safety concerns, and budget considerations. A proposal to repair the structure comes with a $2 million price tag. Total replacement would cost up to $6 million.

Some residents felt those issues were not good reasons to shutter the community amenity.

“They mentioned that it was getting kicked down the road since 2009. Because we’re looking for funding and the city just passed an ordinance to help them find funding,” Barb said.

Commissioners say there are options for residents to go swimming either at a local school or the YMCA. Community members say those options are not the same as having a free community pool.

“Instead of having to drive to the state park where you’re going to have to pay a fee, the YMCA, you’re also going to have to pay a fee. And it was just something that was free and available to everyone, and it’s very rare to see that happen in a community,” Barb said.

Back in 2022, the county was unable to open the pool because of lifeguard shortages.

DNR to hold turkey hunting workshop for women
A wild turkey in the woods in northeastern Greenville County.
Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit in final week of regular season
It's the final week of the regular season and history is on the line for the Flint Firebirds...
Bay City Schools enlists team of counselors for district
A local school district has a team tasked with addressing tragedy and mental health in the...
‘Tinder Date’ rape suspect identified, charged with 7 felonies
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center on Sunday, March 19
‘Act of God’ causes fire at Abele Greenhouse and Garden Center
A historian cooks on a fire at the annual River of Time event.
River of Time changing location of historic event
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
Liberty Bridge
Tolling for Bay City bridge pushed back until May
Downtown Midland announces Tapped festival will not return

Latest News

Bay County Board votes to close 50-year-old community pool
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, March 21
Judge approves historic Flint water civil settlement
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Staying Safe During a Tornado
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Staying Safe During a Tornado